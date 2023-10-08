Highlights Chris Willock, despite inconsistency, still possesses the talent that once made him one of the best in his position in the division.

Sam Field, a regular in the QPR side, has shown great quality and has the potential to be a valuable asset if he can stay fit.

Kenneth Paal has impressed this season and his goal contributions could attract a decent fee if QPR were to sell him in the future.

Despite some struggles of late, there are some good players in the Queens Park Rangers side who carry talent and, with that, decent value.

Last year ended up proving a real struggle for the Hoops as they managed to just avoid relegation and lick their wounds, though this season so far has also proven to be a bit of an uphill fight.

They'll be hoping their fortunes can pick up soon and they can start climbing the table, however, especially given it was not long ago many fancied them as a side that could potentially challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.

Who are the most valuable players in the R's' side right now, then? We think this five are hard to look past...

Chris Willock - £5m

Willock has been a bit in and out of the side so far this season but we know the quality he has got when he is on form. A player still with so much to give, he makes our list in fifth place here.

There was a time not so long ago where Willock was seen as one of the best in his position in the division and you don't just lose that talent overnight.

Linked with a move away to Bristol City in the summer, he remains at the club for now and if he can rekindle that form we know he can produce consistently, he could really help the R's up the league table.

Sam Field - £6m

It feels as though Field has been around for a long time but he is still only in his mid-20s and so arguably has his best years in front of him.

He has been a regular in the side for QPR this year and is a player who has shown great quality at times since his arrival in west London.

We saw the immense potential he had at times during his spell with West Brom, and if he can keep previous fitness issues at bay moving forwards then his value to the side is quite apparent.

Kenneth Paal - £6.5m

Paal has been one of the most positive stories of the Queens Park Rangers season so far with the form that he has shown.

He has a handful of goals to show for his efforts already this year, though not primarily in the side to score goals, and we think he would bring in a decent fee if he ended up moving from QPR in the near future.

QPR won't want to rely on him solely for goals this season but if he can keep chipping in that will be a massive positive.

Lyndon Dykes - £8m

Dykes is not always the most prolific of strikers but you do get a lot from him up front in terms of work-rate and hold up play.

He is mighty in the air and can certainly be a focal point to attacks, and with around three years still on his current contract he carries some decent value still as well.

He is an international regular with Scotland and now has lots of experience to bring to the table, so would be a player many a manager would like to have in their squad.

Ilias Chair - £10m

QPR have managed to keep hold of Chair so far despite their recent struggles but you have to wonder how long that will go on for.

He is a tricky player with immense talent and has racked up the appearances for the Hoops in recent years, but you have to wonder if they do not get their act together soon whether a transfer move may well happen for him.

Certainly, there is talent in this QPR side and it's just all about how they can find some rhythm to get themselves up the league table in the weeks and months ahead.

Failure to do so, though, could see some of their better players moving on in the transfer windows coming up on the horizon.