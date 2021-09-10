Ikpeazu starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Coventry City on Saturday

Middlesbrough are preparing to face an in form Coventry City side on Saturday, with Neil Warnock’s men primed and ready for the test of Callum O’Hare and company.

It has been an up and down start for Boro, earning a very respectable 1-1 draw with Fulham on the opening day but they have only won once in their opening five. Not the dominant form they will need to put together if they are to make an assault on the top six this season.

Marcus Browne, Sammy Ameobi and Onel Hernandez are likely to miss the match through injury according to FlashScore.

We have predicted three changes with Samy Morsy’s departure to Ipswich Town forcing Neil Warnock’s hand. Marc Bola to replace Isaiah Jones, Lee Peltier in for Samy Morsy and Uche Ikpeazu replacing Marcus Tavernier.

A victory would likely put Boro within touching distance of the play-off places, a position that they will be striving for as the season progresses. The match is set to come a little too soon for new signings Andraz Sporar and James Lea Siliki who are still adjusting to their new surroundings but may feature from the bench.

Paddy McNair could be pushed into midfield to fill the Morsy void with Anfernee Dijksteel replacing him in the back three and therefore the experienced Peltier deputises at right wing back.