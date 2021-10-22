Ikpeazu starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Cardiff City on Saturday

Middlesbrough are looking for a third consecutive victory in the Championship this Saturday when they face struggling Cardiff City.

Neil Warnock’s side have moved past Peterborough United and Barnsley in the last week and now have a presentable opportunity against Cardiff on Saturday. Mick McCarthy is feeling the heat in South Wales, having lost seven fixtures on the bounce.

Despite that, Boro’s squad is quite stretched heading into the weekend, particularly from a defensive point of view.

As our graphic shows, Joe Lumley will continue in goal, whilst Lee Peltier and Sol Bamba will be forced to continue as they are Boro’s only available defenders. Paddy McNair, though, is more than capable of playing the role in a three-man defence.

Isaiah Jones and Marcus Tavernier will be Warnock’s wing-backs, whilst Jonny Howson and Matt Crooks should be the midfield duo.

In attack, though, is where we can see changes.

Duncan Watmore has played big minutes in the last two fixtures, whilst there’s doubt surrounding the fitness of Andraz Sporar. Ultimately, Boro have options here and there’s not much need to risk either.

Martyn Payero will continue in his playmaking role, where Onel Hernandez could come in and assist him. That pair could play off Uche Ikpeazu in a more than capable attacking trio.

