Ikpeazu starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to play Millwall

Cardiff City are seeking back to back wins as they prepare to face Millwall on Saturday.

The Bluebirds ran riot on Wednesday night as they hammered relegation rivals Peterborough United, 4-0.

This has given Steve Morison’s side a 12-point reprieve from the bottom three, giving them a comfortable margin for error with 17 games to go.

This weekend Cardiff face Millwall, whose form has dropped off in recent weeks.

Gary Rowett’s men have earned just one win in the last six league games, with four defeats coming in that time.

Those results have seen them fall down to 15th in the table, nine points adrift of the play-off places.

Here is how we think Cardiff will line up as they face the Lions this weekend…

It is likely that Morison will name an unchanged starting side to the one that defeated the Posh 4-0 on Wednesday night.

However, Uche Ikpeazu has scored twice from off the bench since his arrival at the club at the end of the January transfer window, and he may be selected instead of Isaak Davies.

Perry Ng will continue to play as a makeshift centre-back, which he did successfully against Peterborough.

The absences of Sean Morrison and Curtis Nelson will continue, with both sidelined with injury.