Highlights Ugbo's loan signing pivotal in Sheffield Wednesday's resurgence.

Impressive 7 goals in 19 Championship games for the Owls.

Potential permanent deal in the works, but could be dependent on Copa America performance.

Sheffield Wednesday's remarkable turn of form in the second half of last season can be put down to several elements, but the January loan signing of Iké Ugbo was crucial in it.

The striker was superb and displayed why he was held in such high regard at Chelsea for a number of years before leaving eventually in 2021.

This summer he will return to Troyes in the third division of France, but before that, he has a chance to impress in the newly reformed Copa América for his national team, Canada.

The new edition includes Central and North American teams for the first time and is being held across 14 different venues in the United States.

For teams that have not participated previously, it gives their players the chance to shine and Owls fans will be hoping Ugbo doesn't star for the Reds as it may reduce their opportunity to sign him.

Ugbo helps keep Sheffield Wednesday afloat

The first 23 games of the season saw Wednesday pick up a minimal 16 points with just four wins in that time. Relegation seemed like a certainty, but a host of loan additions and the emergence of head coach Danny Röhl helped them stay up as they earned 37 points from their final 23 fixtures.

Whilst goals have been a problem all season, Ugbo contributed heavily to the Owls and earned himself many plaudits in his five months at the club.

In his 19 Championship fixtures for Wednesday, he contributed with seven goals and one assist, taking his tally to 11 for the season after scoring four for Cardiff in the first half of the campaign.

Iké Ugbo's 2023-24 Championship form, as per FotMob Appearances 38 Goals 11 Minutes per goal 204 Shots 50

For Röhl's side, this is enough of an incentive to try and sign him permanently and, with Troyes suffering relegation to the third tier of French football, Ugbo will want out.

Wednesday are said to have already made contact with the French club about a possible move, with a permanent deal looking most likely. Additionally, the successive relegations will likely see the forward come at a cut-price fee, and it would be a smart move to take advantage.

However, this will have to wait as the striker fully focuses on the major part he is going to play for Canada at the Copa América this summer.

A good tournament could see interest in Ugbo

A definite worry for Wednesday will be whether Ugbo can transform his end-of-season form into good performances this summer. Having only featured nine times for Canada, he is yet to score but will be hopeful that he can break that duck in the group stage of the competition.

In a group with Argentina, Chile and Peru, the North American side will have to be at their best to qualify for the quarter-finals. But, there is no doubt that in players with the ability of Ugbo, they have a real shot of going further than the initial stage.

Should Ugbo perform to the high levels he has infrequently shown, the race to sign the forward may just become that bit hotter. Whilst the deal is unlikely to cost much, this small fee will only further attract the interest of various sides who are looking to bring in a Championship-level striker.

The coming transfer window will answer these questions for Owls fans, but if he performs well, the attraction of a larger club may sway the talented Ugbo. That would be a real shame for Wednesday given how the last six months have unfolded.