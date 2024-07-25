Highlights Ian Poveda joins Sunderland on free transfer after time at Leeds. Former teammate Ike Ugbo reacts.

Poveda's stats show potential but not fully realised at Leeds. Played for four Championship clubs prior.

Ugbo and Poveda potentially see each other on field next season. Sheffield Wednesday may be disappointed Poveda didn't return.

Ian Poveda has signed for Sunderland on a free transfer following his release from fellow Championship side Leeds United, and his former Sheffield Wednesday teammate, Ike Ugbo, has offered his reaction to the move.

Poveda has joined Championship outfit Sunderland on a free transfer after playing for four different clubs in the second tier across the last three seasons.

The 24-year-old, who was released by Leeds United at the end of last season, spent time away from Elland Road on loan at Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday during his time in West Yorkshire.

Ian Poveda's all-time Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 55 3 5

The diminutive attacker made 14 Premier League appearances for the Whites during the 2020/21 campaign, but he never quite lived up to the potential that excited Leeds supporters when he first arrived from Manchester City at the start of that season.

Poveda made 10 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday last season after signing on loan in January, and played a part in their resurgence under the highly-impressive management of Danny Rohl. Sunderland supporters will hope that he can settle down at the Stadium of Light and kick on, without wondering whether he will be sent on loan at the start of every transfer window.

Ike Ugbo reacts to Poveda's move to Sunderland

Canadian striker Ike Ugbo also joined Sheffield Wednesday during the January transfer window last season, and Rohl is hopeful that he can sign the 25-year-old again this summer.

Ugbo scored seven goals in the Championship for the Owls, on top of the four that he scored for Cardiff City during his loan spell in Wales during the first half of last season.

He played in all ten of Poveda's games for Sheffield Wednesday, which included a run of five games that the forward scored six goals in. Poveda provided the assist for Ugbo's opening goal during the crucial 2-0 win against Birmingham City at Hillsborough in February.

After Poveda and Sunderland uploaded a picture on Instagram to announce his arrival, Ugbo was quick to react to the news.

He commented: "Povzz !!!" alongside a teary-eyed emoji, which may suggest he was hoping to link back up with the winger at Hillsborough.

It remains to be seen whether Ugbo will return to Hillsborough this summer, so the duo could yet face each other in the Championship next season. Sunderland play against Sheffield Wednesday in their first home game of the season on August 18, before Poveda will return to his old stadium in the reverse fixture on March 1, 2025.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters may be disappointed that Poveda has joined Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl admitted that he would be keen on re-signing Poveda on a free transfer this summer, but explained that the player and the club had not agreed on the terms of the deal.

Now, it seems as though Sunderland were closer to his demands after he agreed on a three-year contract with the option of a further year to make the move to the North East.

Owls supporters may feel disappointed that Poveda did not push for a return to Hillsborough, especially considering how much momentum the club currently has on the pitch under the leadership of Rohl. The German manager has already convinced forward Josh Windass to stay at the club this summer and will be hopeful that he can bring Ugbo back before the end of the window as well.

It will be interesting to see how the Colombian gets on at Sunderland. He should have experience settling at a new club after all his recent loan moves and the Stadium of Light has been a good place for young players to kick on in recent years.