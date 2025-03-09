With their play-off hopes fading, it looks as though Sheffield Wednesday are set for another campaign in the Championship next season.

Wednesday emerged as surprise play-off contenders after an excellent first half of the season, but their promotion push has faltered a little after a recent decline in form.

A mid-table finish would still represent strong progress for the Owls after they narrowly avoided relegation last season, but after a report in The Sun claimed this week that Southampton have identified manager Danny Rohl as their top target to replace Ivan Juric in the summer, it could be a nervous few months ahead for supporters.

Whoever is in charge at Hillsborough in the summer will have some big decisions to make as Wednesday have a number of senior players coming to the end of their contracts, including some of their stars.

Sheffield Wednesday out of contract players Liam Palmer Marvin Johnson Pol Valentin Josh Windass Akin Famewo Callum Paterson Barry Bannan Michael Smith

The Owls may also decide to cash in on some of those who are not part of their plans moving forward, and we looked at two players who could benefit from a move away from the club.

Ike Ugbo

It was not long ago that Wednesday supporters were celebrating striker Ike Ugbo's return to the club, but after a hugely underwhelming season, his long-term future at Hillsborough now looks uncertain.

Ugbo initially joined the Owls on loan from French side Troyes last January, and he scored seven goals and provided one assist in 19 appearances in the second half of last season to help keep the club in the Championship.

After fighting off competition from the likes of Stoke City, Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland, Wednesday re-signed Ugbo on a permanent basis in August for a reported £2.5 million, which was the biggest transfer fee owner Dejphon Chansiri had paid for almost seven years.

Given his significant price tag, big things were expected of Ugbo this season, but he has failed to reach anywhere near the same heights as he did during his loan spell, and as such, he has found himself drifting in and out of the starting line-up.

The Owls fan base have remained largely supportive of Ugbo during his goal drought, but their patience is starting to wear thin, and with a refresh of the striker department expected in the summer, a move could be the best option for the 26-year-old.

Wednesday will almost certainly make a loss on Ugbo if they were to sell him, but the club may feel that cashing in on him this summer is their best chance to recoup as much of the transfer fee as possible, rather than risking his valuation dropping even further next season.

Charlie McNeill

Charlie McNeill is another striker who could be heading out of the exit door at Hillsborough this summer.

Wednesday signed McNeill on a free transfer in the summer following his release by Manchester United, beating the likes of Lazio, Torino, LA Galaxy and Toronto to his signature.

McNeill enjoyed a dream start to his Owls career as he scored twice on his debut in the 2-1 win at Hull City in the EFL Cup in August, but he has seriously struggled for minutes in the Championship, and he has been left out of the matchday squad for much of the season.

It was widely assumed that McNeill was set for a loan move in January, but despite reported interest from clubs from League One and the Scottish Premiership, Wednesday decided against sanctioning his temporary exit.

McNeill is a player with a lot of potential, but he is now 21 years of age, so the Owls may have been expecting a little more from him at this stage of his career, and they are facing a big decision on his future in the summer.