Sheffield Wednesday are working on a deal to bring Ike Ugbo back to Hillsborough from Troyes, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Owls have been very active in the transfer market already, judging from this report, with Max Lowe closing in on a move to the Owls following the end of his time at Sheffield United and Ben Hamer likely to replace Cameron Dawson.

With Reece James and former loanee Kristian Pedersen no longer at the club, Lowe could prove to be a much-needed addition and he looks set to be one of many signings this summer.

Manager Danny Rohl has secured his future in South Yorkshire and after that, he will now be focused on strengthening his team ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with no shortage of players on his radar at the moment.

Recruiting nine loan players last term, they have plenty of work to do in the transfer market, with the club also deciding to release a number of first-teamers.

Sheffield Wednesday's 2023/24 loanees Player Loaned From Ashley Fletcher Watford Devis Vasquez AC Milan Momo Diaby Portimonense John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United James Beadle Brighton and Hove Albion Ike Ugbo Troyes Kristian Pedersen Swansea City Ian Poveda Leeds United

Lee Gregory, James and Will Vaulks have all joined new clubs with the latter failing to reach an agreement to remain at Hillsborough, but the trio aren't the only players to have been released.

Tyreeq Bakinson, Ciaran Brennan, George Byers and Juan Delgado will also depart, so there are plenty of gaps to be filled in the coming weeks and months.

Sheffield Wednesday aiming to recruit former loan trio including Ike Ugbo

Talks are reportedly underway to bring James Beadle, Ian Poveda and Ugo back to the club following the end of their loan spells.

Beade was brought in from Brighton and Hove Albion as a preferred alternative to Devis Vasquez and Dawson, with the former having his loan spell at the club ended early.

Performing fairly well between the sticks, he is wanted by Wednesday again but whether the Seagulls are willing to sanction another loan move for him remains to be seen.

Poveda, meanwhile, can be recruited permanently after Leeds United took the decision to release him at the end of this month.

He made a big impact in South Yorkshire, but there are plenty of clubs interested in him.

Ugbo's contract at Troyes doesn't expire for another two years, but that isn't deterring the Owls from trying to strike an agreement to bring him back to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday would do well to bring all three players back to Hillsborough

Beadle would be a very good addition, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Oxford United throw their hat back into the ring for him with Jamie Cumming only joining the U's on loan during the winter window.

Wednesday need to make sure Oxford don't deal them another blow after Des Buckingham's side poached Vaulks.

Poveda, as mentioned above, is attracting plenty of interest and with the Leeds man available on a free transfer, lots of teams may decide to table an offer for him.

Considering he's a talented, young player, tabling a contract offer for him would be a no-brainer for many EFL sides.

And Ugbo was a valuable contributor for Wednesday during his time at the club, so he would be an excellent acquisition if he re-signed this summer.