Highlights Sheffield Wednesday secured Championship survival in 20th place after a remarkable season turnaround under Danny Rohl.

Rohl made nine new signings and re-signed key players, despite departures and released players from the squad.

Potential striker deals are being explored, with Ike Ugbo a target - although Sunderland interest might push them in a different direction. In that case, Tom Cannon, and Ali Al-Hamadi should be viewed as top targets for the Owls.

It has been a busy summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to last season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

Wednesday received a huge boost as Rohl signed a new long-term contract at the club in May, and the German has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad, with nine new signings arriving at the club so far this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday 2024-25 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent

Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all signed new deals, but Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks have departed after turning down the offer of an extension, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released.

Ike Ugbo transfer latest

There are likely to be plenty more incomings and outgoings for the Owls before the end of the transfer window, and Rohl will be hoping that the club can complete a deal to re-sign Troyes striker Ike Ugbo.

Ugbo scored seven goals and provided one assist in 19 appearances during his successful loan spell in South Yorkshire last season, and Wednesday are believed to have agreed a fee in the region of £2.5 million with the French second tier side for the 25-year-old.

However, The Star claim that "negotiations around the payment structuring of the deal remain a major sticking point", and as things stand, "Sunderland are closer to agreeing a deal" to bring Ugbo to the Stadium of Light.

Stoke City, Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers have also been linked with Ugbo, and as fears increase that the Owls could miss out on one of their top targets, we looked at three alternatives they could consider.

Tom Cannon

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Wednesday are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Leicester City striker Tom Cannon on loan.

The Owls have been long-term admirers of Cannon, and they were keen on him last summer following promotion, but they suffered disappointment as he joined the Foxes on a permanent basis for a fee of £7.5 million.

Cannon looked to be an exciting signing for Leicester, but he struggled for game time at the King Power Stadium last season, and his future at the club is uncertain after he made just one substitute appearance in the final two months of the campaign, frequently being left out of the matchday squad altogether.

New Foxes boss Steve Cooper is currently running the rule over Cannon in pre-season, and an injury to Jamie Vardy means he could be needed in the early weeks of the campaign, with a decision on his future unlikely until late in the window.

Wednesday face strong competition from the likes of Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Oxford United for Cannon's signature, and they are said to be "behind in the race", but they could give themselves an advantage by guaranteeing the striker regular time or offering to pay a larger proportion of his wages than his other suitors.

While Cannon found it tough at Leicester last season, he proved during his loan spell at Preston North End in the 2022-23 campaign that he can be a prolific striker at Championship level as he scored eight goals in 21 appearances, and he would be an excellent addition for the Owls.

Ali Al-Hamadi

If Wednesday are looking to the Premier League for loans, Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi is another name they should consider.

After scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists in 29 games for AFC Wimbledon in League Two in the first half of last season, Al-Hamadi made the move to Portman Road in January.

With the Tractor Boys challenging for automatic promotion, it was always going to be tough for Al-Hamadi to force his way into the team, but despite his lack of game time, he still made an impact as he scored four goals and provided one assist in 14 appearances to help Kieran McKenna's side secure their top flight return.

However, only one of Al-Hamadi's 14 appearances for Ipswich came from the start, and the signing of Liam Delap from Manchester City could push him further down the pecking order, so a loan move may be on the cards for the 22-year-old this summer.

Rohl knows all too well what Al-Hamadi is capable of after he netted twice in the Tractor Boys' 6-0 win over the Owls in March, and after proving himself in the second tier, he could be a gamble worth taking.

Newly-promoted Oxford United have been linked with Al-Hamadi, and while he may receive more game time at the Kassam Stadium, Hillsborough would surely be an attractive destination for the striker.

Jay Stansfield

If Wednesday are unable to complete a deal for Ugbo, one ambitious target they could turn their attention to is Fulham's Jay Stansfield.

Stansfield scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 47 appearances in all competitions during his loan spell at Birmingham last season, and despite suffering relegation to League One, the Blues are reportedly in talks over a potential £6 million deal to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent basis.

Fulham manager Marco Silva had stated in May that Stansfield would remain at Craven Cottage this summer, but the Standard claim that he could be allowed to leave the club on loan, and a permanent exit is not out of the question.

It remains to be seen whether Stansfield would be willing to drop down to the third tier with Birmingham, but he also has no shortage of Championship interest, with Hull City and Cardiff City both said to be keen.

The fact that the Owls have agreed a fee for Ugbo suggests owner Dejphon Chansiri is willing to spend on a striker, and while Stansfield's £6 million price tag could be too high, he would represent an excellent long-term investment for the club.

If the Cottagers decide to send Stansfield out on loan rather than selling him, Wednesday could have a chance of landing his signature given Rohl's reputation for developing young players, but there is no doubt it would be tough for them to win the race.