Sheffield Wednesday will be looking for their first victory back in the EFL Championship when they host Preston North End at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls have suffered back-to-back defeats from their opening two league matches at the hands of Southampton and Hull City and are one of four sides yet to register a point on the board.

After their miraculous promotion from the play-offs in League One under Darren Moore last season, Xisco Munoz is tasked with the challenge of keeping the club in the second tier.

The 42-year-old had much happier times on his first experience in the Championship, guiding Watford straight back to the Premier League after his appointment in December 2020.

With a less talented squad at his disposal, the Spaniard will seek to immediately transition his team away from the foot of the table and will need to make Hillsborough a fortress in order to do so.

With an opportunity to bounce back in front of the home faithful, the Wednesday boss will have some selection dilemmas to weigh up.

How could Sheffield Wednesday lineup against Preston?

GK: Denis Vasquez

Xisco Munoz is facing another challenging decision on who to start between the sticks for his side this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday have three strong options in the goalkeeping department with Denis Vasquez, Cameron Dawson and Pierce Charles all battling for the number one spot.

Vasquez joined the Owls on loan from AC Milan and enjoyed an impressive debut against Stockport County in the Carabao Cup, saving two penalties during the shoot-out.

This resulted in the 25-year-old being rewarded with his first start in the Championship against Hull City and he looks set to keep his place despite competition over his shoulder.

RB: Pol Valentin

Slotting in at full-back could be debutant Pol Valentin, who arrived at Hillsborough from Sporting Gijón on a permanent transfer in late July.

The 26-year-old was first on the radar of Xisco Munoz as a youth player at Gimnàstic de Tarragona and he made the Spaniard the club’s fourth arrival to provide competition for places.

With Wednesday leaking four goals last weekend in East Yorkshire, it could be time to throw one of the new recruits into the fold to see if he can solidify the defense.

CB: Dominic Iorfa

Expected to start off the central defense partnership is Dominic Iorfa, who featured regularly in their League One promotion winning campaign.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man played 32 times and is popular in the side with his versatility to cover at centre-back and right-back heading into his sixth season at the club.

CB: Bambo Diaby

Looking to make an impressive home debut will be Bambo Diaby, who got his first taste of Championship action in their defeat to Hull City last weekend.

The towering Spanish defender arrived at the club over two weeks ago and has previous stints in England with Barnsley and tomorrow’s opponents.

After starting at the MKM Stadium, Diaby is likely to get the nod against his former club.

LB: Akin Famewo

Completing the back-line is Akin Famewo, who joined from Norwich City in July 2022.

The 24-year-old was not a regular in his debut season under Darren Moore, featuring just 17 times and was deployed as a central defender.

Similarly to Iorfa, the London-born player has the versatility to play at left-back, and has applied his trade there at the beginning of this campaign, starting both of their league fixtures.

He is once again expected to fill the role for a third consecutive match.

CM: Will Vaulks

Starting off in central midfield is Will Vaulks, who enters his second season in South Yorkshire.

The former Cardiff City and Rotherham United man was an ever-present in his opening season with the club, making 46 appearances during their promotion triumph.

Having been displaced by Tyreeq Bakinson last weekend, Vaulks could slot straight back in to the eleven and offer much needed protection to the back four.

CM: Barry Bannan

One player most Wednesday supporters will want clarity over is club captain Barry Bannan, after his recent injury concerns.

The 33-year-old stalwart was withdrawn early in the defeat at Hull City and Xisco Munoz revealed after the game that Bannan had picked up an injury in the Carabao Cup game against Stockport County and that the midfielder had to have injections in his ankle in order to play.

But ahead of tomorrow’s encounter, the boss confirmed Bannan is ‘doing better’ and is ‘100% ready’ which suggests he is likely to start on Saturday afternoon.

LM: Juan Delgado

Another recent arrival has been Chilean winger Juan Delgado, who was brought in from Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira last month.

Primarily a wing back, Delgado showed off his attacking capabilities further up the field last weekend, which resulted in him scoring his first goal for the club.

With the Owls looking to dominate possession against the Lilywhites, the 30-year-old could be pushed into a left-wing role to create more chances and add to his goal tally.

RM: Callum Paterson

On the opposite flank comes Callum Paterson, who himself as had plenty of EFL Championship game time during his stint at Cardiff City, with the Scotsman playing 68 times and registering 15 goals between 2017 and 2020.

The utility player is now back in the second tier with Sheffield Wednesday and could be seen as an attractive option for Xisco Munoz to choose from, with him comfortable playing in defence, midfield and attacking areas.

ST: Lee Gregory

Beginning the strike force is Lee Gregory, who is back competing in the EFL Championship with his fourth club.

The Sheffield-born forward has had previous spells at Millwall, Stoke City and Derby County through the years and is hoping to ease relegation fears by finding the back of the net on a consistent basis.

Gregory netted his first goal of the season at Hillsborough against Southampton on the opening week of the campaign and will be looking to repeat the trick again.

ST: Josh Windass

Finishing off the eleven is Josh Windass, who sent the Owls supporters into delirium back in May at Wembley in the play-off final against Barnsley, as his stoppage time winner in extra-time sealed their promotion back to the EFL Championship at the second time of asking.

Windass was part of the Sheffield Wednesday team that were relegated from the second tier back in the 2020/21 campaign, with his nine goals and six assists not enough to help them avoid the drop.

However, his past experience with Wednesday could help propel the club to safer waters this time around if they enter a relegation dog fight, with the former Wigan Athletic striker aiming to hit double figures for the first time at this level.