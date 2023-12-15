Highlights Sheffield Wednesday needs to win against QPR to increase their chances of avoiding relegation.

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to make a swift return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they host QPR at Hillsborough.

The Owls saw a three-game unbeaten run come to an end in midweek, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat away at Norwich City.

That loss has left Danny Rohl's side 23rd in the Championship table, eight points from safety as things stand.

But with QPR sat just one position, and seven points, above them in the table, this feels like a game the hosts simply have to win if they are to give themselves the best possible chance of avoiding relegation this season.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 22nd QPR 21 -11 20 23rd Sheffield Wednesday 21 -20 13 As of 15th December 2023

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Sheffield Wednesday starting XI Rohl could name to face QPR on Saturday afternoon, using the 4-3-3 formation they have employed recently, right here.

Goalkeeper: Cameron Dawson

Dawson has established himself as the Owls' first choice option between the posts since Rohl took over at Hillsborough, so he should keep his spot in the starting XI here.

Left-Back: Marvin Johnson

While Akin Famewo has started at left-back recently, Johnson could give the Owls a more natural option in that position, and he may be fresh after playing just a few minutes off the bench on Wednesday night.

Centre Back: Bambo Diaby

Diaby has been a consistently regular feature in Wednesday's starting lineup in the league this season, so should keep his place in the side for Saturday afternoon's game.

Centre Back: Di'Shon Bernard

It was something of a surprise to see Bernard drop to the bench at Carrow Road in midweek, but given his good recent form and the strong partnership he has formed with Diaby, the 23-year-old could be a good bet to return to action here, in place of Michael Ihiekwe.

Right-Back: Liam Palmer

With Dominic Iorfa seemingly still out for the time being through injury, Palmer could continue his run in the Owls' side on the right of their defence.

Central Midfield: Barry Bannan

Club captain Bannan remains a key source of leadership and creativity for this side, which means it would be a big surprise if he did not keep his place in the starting XI against QPR.

Central Midfield: Will Vaulks

A consistent presence in the Sheffield Wednesday lineup under Rohl in recent weeks, Vaulks is another who can have a considerable influence in the centre of the park for the Owls.

Centre Midfield: John Buckley

After missing the last two games, Buckley returned to action from the bench on Wednesday, suggesting Rohl may be keen to see more of what the Blackburn loanee can do, before his parent club have the chance to potentially recall him at the turn of the year.

Left-Wing: Ashley Fletcher

Another loanee who returned from the bench at Norwich after a couple of games out, Fletcher has yet to really show what he can since joining on loan from Watford, but may get another chance to do just that in this one.

Centre Forward: Bailey Cadamarteri

Having scored his second goal in just six Championship appearances at Carrow Road, it would surely be difficult for Rohl to justify selecting anyone other than the 18-year-old Cadamarteri to lead the line for the Owls on Saturday afternoon.

Right-Wing: Anthony Musaba

Even with just two goals and two assists, Musaba is one of Sheffield Wednesday's most productive attacking outlets this season, which could see him his place in the starting lineup for this clash with QPR.