Leicester City got their Championship campaign underway in the best possible way, as they beat Coventry City 2-1.

The Foxes were playing their first competitive game since their relegation from the Premier League, and it didn’t get off to the best of starts.

They went a goal behind after Coventry defender Kyle McFadzean opened the scoring with a close-range finish. But Leicester regrouped, and in a 10-minute spell, the Foxes turned the game on its head thanks to midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Enzo Maresca will be glad his side got all three points in his first game in charge, but the focus will now swiftly move on to their next game, which comes in the EFL Cup against Burton Albion on Wednesday night.

What is the predicted Leicester City XI to face Burton Albion?

As the game gets ever closer, here at Football League World, we have predicted the starting line-up for Leicester ahead of this game.

GK – Jakub Stolarczyk

The 22-year-old is a player who has worked his way up through Leicester’s academy teams and now seems to be on the fringes of the first team.

Stolarczyk may be known to fans in the EFL, as he’s had spells on loan at Fleetwood Town and Hartlepool United in previous seasons.

The young goalkeeper was named on the bench on Sunday ahead of Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen, and therefore, he could be in line to make his Leicester City debut.

RB – James Justin

Justin is another player who was on the bench for the game against Coventry and is likely to be given a runout in this competition.

Maresca is currently favouring the idea of having Ricardo Periera as his first choice right-back, so given Justin's EFL experience, he would be expected to start this game against Burton.

CB – Harry Souttar

Souttar surprisingly missed out on the starting XI in the opening game and therefore saw Wout Faes and Yannik Vestergaard play ahead of him.

The 24-year-old has been mentioned in terms of a possible exit this summer, but even a tie like this means he is expected to be given game time to try and show his manager what he is capable of.

CB – Jannik Vestergaard

Vestergaard may be the only player from the game on Sunday to retain his place in the starting XI, as the Foxes are light in central defence.

The 31-year-old looks to have a future at the King Power Stadium under Maresca and may be kept in for this clash to lead from the back with his experience.

LB – Timothy Castagne

Castagne is still expected by many to leave Leicester between now and the deadline on September 1st.

So, it wasn’t a surprise he didn’t start the Coventry game, but as long as he is at the club, he needs to keep his fitness up, and Maresca may use this game as an opportunity to get more minutes under his belt.

CM – Boubakary Soumare

Soumare wasn’t in the weekend matchday squad, as he is another player whose future at the club remains uncertain.

But, just like Castagne, this game provides Maresca with an opportunity to let these players get more minutes in the tank while resting some of their key players.

CM – Dennis Praet

Despite his two goal heroics, Dewsbury-Hall is likely to sit out this game, and therefore, Dennis Praet could be called in to step up to the plate.

The 29-year-old has been a key player for the Foxes during his time at the club but has struggled to regularly contribute. But the Belgian did come off the bench on the hour mark on Sunday and grab an assist to help Leicester collect all three points, so Wednesday may see him start from the off.

CM – Hamza Choudhury

Choudhury has previous experience with Burton Albion, as he had a loan spell at the club in the 2015/16 season as well as the following campaign.

The Brewers will hope he doesn’t come back to haunt them, but given he only came on in the 90th minute last time out, he may be expected to be a starter in this cup game.

RW – Marc Albrighton

Even at the age of 33, Albrighton is bound to be a useful squad player for Maresca this season, and it is games like Wednesday where he may be called upon.

Albrighton has plenty of experience from the Championship, and given the rotation that is expected, Albrighton may get a run out on the right-hand side on Wednesday evening.

LW – Patson Daka

It might not be his most natural position, but given that he and Kelechi Iheanacho didn’t feature as much on the weekend, both are likely to start this game.

Therefore, one may have to operate on the left-hand side, and given his pace and trickery, Daka may be given that task. Daka didn’t come off the bench on Sunday, so he will be eager to show what he is about in this fixture.

ST – Kelechi Iheanacho

That leaves Iheanacho to be the man to lead the line for Leicester in this game, given Jamie Vardy is likely going to be rested after 75 minutes against the Sky Blues.

Iheanacho has been linked with a move away in recent weeks, but Maresca will be keen to keep hold of the forward and will hope this type of game gets him fired up for the season.