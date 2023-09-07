Highlights Maresca has earned 12 points out of 15 as Leicester manager, indicating a successful start to his tenure.

The ideal starting lineup for Leicester City includes new signings Hermansen, Doyle, and Winks, who have all made immediate impacts.

Promising young talent McAteer has already scored two goals in three league appearances, making him a valuable asset for the team.

Leicester City had a very busy summer transfer window as they prepared for life back in the Championship.

Enzo Maresca was placed in charge of the first team squad following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League.

The Italian was the former assistant coach at Manchester City before taking the reins at the King Power Stadium.

Maresca has had a number of games under his belt as Leicester manager, with the team earning 12 points from a possible 15.

What is Leicester City’s ideal starting lineup?

Now that the transfer window has ended, he may be able to settle on his preferred starting lineup.

Here we look at what an ideal starting XI would look like for Leicester City…

GK: Mads Hermansen

Hermansen arrived during the summer transfer window and has cemented his place as the first-choice goalkeeper.

The Dane has performed well for Leicester and Maresca will be pleased to have added him to the squad.

LB: Callum Doyle

Doyle is another summer signing that has made an immediate impact on the team.

Maresca knows Doyle well from their time together at Manchester City and it shows, the defender has proven his comfortable at left-back or centre-back, which will be a useful asset to have in the team this year.

CB: James Justin

Justin has made just one substitute appearance in the league for Leicester so far this season, coming off the bench against Rotherham United.

However, he could prove an option at centre back, which is an area where the team is looking its weakest so far under Maresca.

CB: Harry Souttar

Souttar was signed in January in a big money move from Stoke, but has fallen down the pecking order under the new manager.

The Australian has the quality to compete in this team over the likes of Jannik Vestergaard and Conor Coady, so should be given the opportunity to prove himself after the international break.

RB: Ricardo Pereira

Injuries have plagued Pereira’s time at Leicester, but he appears to be on the way back to his best.

He has featured in all five league games so far and is likely to be a regular presence in the team going forward.

CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall has been excellent for Leicester so far this season and is an obvious inclusion in the side.

CM: Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi has been a mainstay in the Leicester team since joining in 2017 and there is little doubt that he should keep his position as a regular starter under Maresca.

CM: Harry Winks

Winks signed from Tottenham in a big money deal early in the transfer window and has immediately cemented himself as a key part of the midfield.

LW: Stephy Mavididi

Mavididi is another summer signing that has instantly made an impact.

The winger has contributed one goal and one assist from five league appearances.

ST: Tom Cannon

Cannon has yet to feature for Leicester this season, having only signed on transfer deadline day.

But the striker could be the best choice to start games up front for the Foxes this season, despite competition from Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho.

RW: Kasey McAteer

McAteer has emerged as a massively promising young talent and his recent performances should keep him in the team for the foreseeable future.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals from three league appearances already this season.