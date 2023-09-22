Highlights Leicester City earned an important 2-0 victory against Norwich City, moving them to second in the Championship table.

Leicester City earned an impressive and important victory during the midweek round of Championship fixtures.

The Foxes were away to fellow promotion rivals Norwich City, winning 2-0 at Carrow Road against David Wagner’s side.

Goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Kasey McAteer sealed all three points to move Enzo Maresca’s side to second in the table.

The Italian made five changes to the team that had won 4-1 away to Southampton the Friday evening before Wednesday’s win.

Who will start for Leicester City against Bristol City?

Rotation will be key to maintaining everyone’s fitness over the course of a Championship campaign.

The Leicestershire outfit return to action on Saturday afternoon when they host Bristol City at the King Power Stadium.

Here we look at the predicted lineup for Leicester’s return to their home ground this weekend…

GK: Mads Hermansen

The Dane has cemented himself as the starting goalkeeper for this season, performing well since joining the club over the summer.

He is extremely likely to keep his place for this weekend.

LB: Ricardo Pereira

Pereira missed the win over Norwich, earning a rest after appearing in the previous six league fixtures.

A return to the side this weekend is likely.

CB: Callum Doyle

Doyle is one of just three players to start every game so far this season, and that is likely to continue on Saturday.

A move back into centre back this weekend makes the most sense following his shift at left-back on Wednesday night.

CB: Jannik Vestergaard

Vestergaard has also started all seven games, proving a consistent figure at the back for Maresca’s side.

While Wout Faes and Conor Coady offer an alternative, the Dane is likely to keep his place in the team.

RB: James Justin

Justin was rested for the win over Norwich during the midweek, coming off the bench in the second half.

A return to the starting lineup is likely on Saturday given his importance to the team.

CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall was also rested midweek, but the midfielder is a crucial part of the side and will return to face the Robins barring any late injury concerns.

CM: Harry Winks

Winks has started all seven games for Leicester in the league this season, impressing since making the switch from Tottenham.

The midfielder is likely to anchor the team again this weekend.

CM: Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi was one of the five changes made against the Canaries, dropping to the bench for the second time this season.

The Nigerian is likely to return to action from the start this weekend.

LW: Stephy Mavididi

Mavididi has proven a great addition to the team, giving the team extra threat in attack.

The forward has contributed two goals and two assists from seven appearances in the league this season, and he is likely to make it an eighth on Saturday.

ST: Jamie Vardy

Tom Cannon remains an injury doubt, meaning Maresca will have to choose between Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy or Patson Daka to lead the line.

Vardy coming in for Iheanacho is a likely option, given the veteran’s importance to the team.

RW: Kasey McAteer

McAteer has been the revelation of the season as far as Leicester are concerned, with the winger adding another goal midweek.

He is certain to keep his place in the starting lineup as a result.