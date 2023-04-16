Bristol City will have a long summer ahead if they intend to hold onto Alex Scott.

The midfielder has a contract until 2025 but speculation is mounting regarding his immediate future with the Robins.

Will Alex Scott remain at Bristol City?

The 19-year-old has caught the attention of several clubs, including the likes of West Ham and Leicester City.

The Premier League pair both reportedly have different ideas for how the City star could fit into their squad, highlighting the versatile potential that the youngster possesses.

Such fanfare for a player competing for the side 14th in the Championship table is rare, with even clubs from overseas keeping tabs on Scott.

Unnamed German clubs have been linked with a potential move this summer, alongside a club the size of Liverpool.

The last young player to receive such attention from the Bundesliga was Jude Bellingham and the England international perhaps shows the route Scott should look to seek if he does indeed depart Ashton Gate this summer.

Borussia Dortmund have proven a perfect home for the former Birmingham City starlet, who has earned Champions League experience in the German top flight.

His performances abroad earned him a stellar reputation and put him centre stage in Gareth Southgate’s England midfield for the previous World Cup late last year.

Would a move abroad be beneficial for Alex Scott?

Dortmund also have a proven track record of offering their young talents a pathway to the first team, which may not be a guarantee in the Premier League.

Since signing for Borussia Dortmund, the 19-year-old has made 88 league appearances and is now a key figure in the side.

Bellingham has also already made 23 appearances in the Champions League, contributing six goals.

These are the kinds of opportunities that come much easier in the Bundesliga than they will in the Premier League.

Could a sale abroad be beneficial to Bristol City?

A sale to a German club could also work wonders for City given Birmingham have been able to put a sell-on clause in their agreement with Dortmund.

While it would be a big blow to lose Scott, this could be their opportunity to cash-in and double dip on the big transfer fee they can receive for such a talented player.

Birmingham sold Bellingham in a deal worth in excess of £20 million and could be set to rake in another huge fee if he is again sold for a big figure, with a reported asking price of over £100 million currently hanging over his head.

City may not have that same wiggle room if the player departs for the likes of West Ham, Leicester or, especially, Liverpool.