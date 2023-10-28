Highlights Millwall's inconsistent start to the season led to pressure on manager Gary Rowett, resulting in their mutual agreement to part ways.

Zian Flemming, Millwall's star player, attracted interest from clubs such as Burnley, Lazio, Sevilla, and Roma over the summer, but no deal was agreed.

If Flemming leaves in the future, 18-year-old Romain Esse, who has already made appearances for the first team, could potentially step up and become a long-term replacement.

It’s been a very tricky start to this Championship season for Millwall Football Club.

The Lions have different expectations on their shoulders now, as the last few seasons have seen them among the play-off chasers.

After starting this season inconsistently, pressure soon started to mount on Gary Rowett, as fans were not encouraged by what they saw on the pitch.

Earlier this month, things came to an end when Rowett and Millwall mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

It now means the Lions are looking for their next manager, with the hope that whoever comes in can springboard the club back up the Championship table.

Whoever the new manager is, they will be looking to get the best out of star man Zian Flemming and hope he will still be at The Den beyond the January transfer window.

Could Zian Flemming leave Millwall in January?

Flemming was brought to England by Millwall after he scored 24 goals for Fortuna Sittard in two Eredivisie seasons.

The attacking midfielder settled into life in the second tier very well, and he netted 15 goals in his first campaign last season. He was Millwall’s biggest threat going forward, and even though he couldn’t get the club into the play-offs, his season did end on a personal high as he won the club’s player of the year award.

But his form caught unwanted attention as far as Millwall are concerned, as clubs were circling with interest over the summer.

Burnley were the biggest threat in taking Flemming away, as it was reported that by the end of July, the Clarets already had four offers turned down for the player.

It was claimed that £10 million was Burnley’s highest offer and after that was turned down, they moved on to other targets. It was also reported that European teams such as Lazio, Sevilla, and Roma held an interest, but nothing was agreed.

It is unclear at this stage if these teams or any other ones are going to be interested in signing Flemming in January, but were he to leave, Millwall could have a replacement in-house.

Which Millwall player can fill the void left by Zian Flemming if he leaves?

Obviously, Millwall will not want to lose Flemming, but they will also know they need to be serious, and if their price is met, then it is sensible to let him go.

So with that said, the London side will also have their eyes out on who could potentially replace the Dutchman. Any immediate replacement is going to be expensive, but they may already have a suitable long-term one for Flemming, who will cost them nothing in Romain Esse.

Zian Flemming and Romain Esse stats for Millwall (As it stands October 25th) Players Apps Goals Assists Zian Flemming 58 18 5 Romain Esse 24 1 0

18-year-old Esse has come through the club’s academy and has already appeared in the first team 24 times but is clearly not yet at the level of a player like Flemming - as the above stats make clear.

Should the Dutchman leave the club in a future window, however, it could allow the teenager the chance to step up and kick on in his development.

The young attacking midfielder has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season and has one goal to his name, which came in the opening-day win over Middlesbrough.

In his appearances this season, he is averaging 0.6 shots per game as well as 0.5 dribbles, and with an 80.3% pass success rate, that has allowed him to collect 0.5 key passes, as per WhoScored.com.

As mentioned, Esse is still very raw, and the stats back that up, but he has the potential to replace Flemming on a long-term basis. They are big shoes to fill, but he has already shown in glimpses that he is more than capable of becoming a regular in this side.