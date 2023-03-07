“If you’re wanting to go on and be successful..” – Pundit reacts to big update involving Sunderland and Ross Stewart

Ross Stewart is edging closer to signing a new deal at Sunderland, as detailed in a report from The Sunday Mirror (05/03: p77).

The 26-year-old is currently sidelined until the end of the season because of an Achilles injury but has caught the interest of several clubs during the 2022/23 Championship campaign thus far.

The likes of Brentford, Bournemouth and Rangers registered their interest in the Black Cats striker during the January transfer window.

Sharing his thoughts on the exciting striker and stating how important a new contract would be for Stewart, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I’ve liked Ross when I’ve seen him play. I think he’s an outstanding finisher and I think he can score goals at the highest level.

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

“Sunderland are not on the greatest run at present and it doesn’t look like they’ll be in a position to get promoted this season, but if you’re wanting to build a football club and if you’re wanting to go on and be successful, you need to keep players like Ross.”

The verdict

It was unknown how Stewart would fare up in the Championship after an excellent season in League One last time out but it is fair to say he has been fantastic.

Of course, he has been restricted to just 13 games of second tier action, however, he has managed 10 goals and a further three assists in that time.

A player that offers athleticism, good link-up play and desire out of possession, it is no surprise that Stewart has been considered by other clubs.

Ultimately, getting Stewart to sign a fresh deal will be massive for the Black Cats as expectations will be rather high next season you would think.