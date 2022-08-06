“If you’re fit then it’s not a problem” – Carlton Palmer makes claim about Sheffield United talisman

Carlton Palmer has issued his verdict on Billy Sharp’s prospects for the season ahead.

Given the Sheffield United forward’s age, there will now always be some uncertainty before the new campaign as to whether the 36-year old is still capable of competing at his best level.

But the former England international believes that Sharp still has a couple more years left in him before we start to see the striker’s abilities decline.

The 56-year old believes that fitness will be the key to a successful campaign for the Blades player.

He has claimed that his goal scoring instincts will still be quite obvious and should be of substantial use to United over the next couple of seasons.

Palmer said: “If you’re fit then it’s not a problem, Billy keeps himself fit, Billy knows where the back of the net is, always has done.

“If he gets the service, Billy will score goals, I’m sure he can make a major contribution to Sheffield United’s season.

“Billy’s already started looking past that, he’s well on with his coaching badges now and he understands that next phase of his career is looming, but I think he can play at this level for another year or two.”

Sharp did miss the end of last season due to an injury, which kept him out of the side’s play-off semi final with Nottingham Forest.

But the forward was available for action in Paul Heckingbottom’s side for the opening weekend of the latest Championship season, as the team fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Watford.

Sharp was United’s top scorer in the league last campaign, netting 14 times from 39 appearances.

The Verdict

Palmer is right in that Sharp’s biggest test over the next couple of seasons will be remaining fit.

If he can have his minutes managed well, then he will be a huge goalscoring threat for the team.

But the club should be preparing for life without the forward already as they cannot leave themselves short up front if he is unable to sustain the challenge of a long and gruelling campaign anymore.

Finding the next Sharp will be a significant issue surrounding the club over the next year or two.