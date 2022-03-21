“If you play to a style that suits him” – Sunderland fan pundit makes Jermain Defoe claim

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jermain Defoe joined Sunderland from Rangers on a free transfer during the January transfer window – a deal that will last until the end of the season.

So far on his return to Wearside, Defoe has appeared seven times in League One, but is yet to score his first goal.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke his thoughts on how Defoe has fared so far during his Sunderland return.

“To an outsider who hasn’t really watched Sunderland games, it might seem like he hasn’t hit the heights he might’ve been expected to.” Jack told FLW.

“He hasn’t opened his account yet for Sunderland, but his link up play is a lot better, and I feel like if you play to a style that suits him, he will work a lot better.”

“On Saturday against Crewe, I noticed that we seemed to lump the ball up to his chest a lot, against tall defenders, and its never gonna work for someone who is quite a small striker,”

“But, if we play to his strengths, then you can definitely see him getting goals and scoring.”

The Verdict

Jermaine Defoe has scored goals everywhere he has been in his career – including Sunderland in the past – so I would back him to come good eventually, even at 39 years old.

It isn’t ideal that he has yet to get that first goal, but as Jack explained, he is contributing in other ways with his link up play.

Ultimately, it is going to be difficult for any striker to score goals if the team are not playing to his strengths and it does not sound as though Sunderland are playing to Defoe’s at the moment.

With that being said, there is still plenty of time for adjustments to be made and for Defoe to contribute on the run in with goals.

If he can chip in with a few between now and the end of the season, they could be a huge boost to Sunderland’s chances of securing a League One play-off place, with just seven games remaining in the league this campaign.