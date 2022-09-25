If you love West Brom, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Baggies moments

West Bromwich Albion haven’t exactly made the best start to their campaign, hovering dangerously above the bottom three at this stage.

One positive for them though is the fact they have the ingredients to elevate themselves into a much better position, though it remains to be seen whether they will be competing for promotion after this poor start.

There’s a long way to go this season though and this is one reason for optimism. This is why they will be eager for the international break to end so they can make amends – but whilst the interval continues – we’re testing your knowledge of the Baggies.

See how many of the 28 questions you can get right on some of their most iconic moments!

1 of 28 During which season did they win the top-tier title? 1918/19 1919/20 1920/21 1921/22