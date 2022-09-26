Watford will hope to bounce straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Back in the Championship after relegation last term, the Hornets have not made the fastest of starts but will feel they’ve got the quality to turn things around.

If they can, there could be some memorable moments to come this term.

If you love Watford, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Hornets moments…

1 of 28 1. Troy Deeney's play-off semi-final late winner: When was it? 2010/11 2011/12 2012/13 2013/14