Quizzes
If you love Swindon Town, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Robins moments
Swindon Town currently ply their trade down in League Two.
Over the years, Swindon have played their part in some memorable moments throughout the EFL and even at a level higher.
We take a look at a number of memorable moments in years gone by, tasking you with posting a very, very decent score of 24+.
It might seem ambitious but we think it’s more than doable.
Can you even go better and beyond that to get 100%?
Take on the quiz below: