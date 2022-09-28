Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

If you love Swindon Town, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Robins moments

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Swindon Town currently ply their trade down in League Two. 

Over the years, Swindon have played their part in some memorable moments throughout the EFL and even at a level higher.

We take a look at a number of memorable moments in years gone by, tasking you with posting a very, very decent score of 24+.

It might seem ambitious but we think it’s more than doable.

Can you even go better and beyond that to get 100%?

Take on the quiz below:

If you love Swindon Town, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Robins moments

1 of 28

In what year were Swindon formed?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: If you love Swindon Town, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Robins moments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: