Stoke City have provided their supporters with their fair share of unforgettable moments over the course of their history.

After securing promotion to the Premier League in 2008, the Potters produced a host of memorable displays at this level before eventually returning to the Championship in 2018.

Stoke will be determined to move forward as a club during the current campaign under the guidance of their new manager Alex Neil.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of some of Stoke’s most iconic moments.

Will you be able to get at least 24 questions correct?

Get involved now!

If you love Stoke City, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Potters moments

1 of 28 Who led Stoke City to the top-flight in 2008? Nathan Jones Michael O'Neill Tony Pulis Mark Hughes