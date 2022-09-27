This is a historic season for Stockport County, who have finally returned to the EFL after more than a decade away.

Establishing themselves in League Two will be the target for 2022/23 and they will fancy their chances at doing just that.

Our quiz today is all about some of the high points of the club’s long and storied history. If you love Stockport County, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic club moments…

1 of 28 1. National League North title clincher: When was it? 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20 2020/21