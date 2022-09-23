If you love Sheffield United, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Blades moments

Sheffield United will be very pleased with the start they have made to the Sky Bet Championship season, with them flying along up at the sharp end of the table.

Blades fans will be hoping this is a memorable campaign for all the right reasons, then, but how much can you recall about previous iconic moments at the club?

See if you can get at least 24 right when answering questions about memorable Blades moments from over the years…

1 of 28 In which of these seasons did Sheffield United win promotion to the Premier League? 2002-03 2003-04 2004-05 2005-06