If you love Reading FC, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Royals moments

Reading have enjoyed a reasonably successful start to the 2022/23 campaign and will be hoping to continue their progress after the international break.

Instead of focusing on the future though, we’re looking back at the past at some of the Royals’ most iconic moments, from the end of the promotion-winning 2001/02 campaign right up to the 2017 play-off semi-final against Fulham.

The club hasn’t enjoyed a great time in recent years, so we’re giving the Berkshire side’s supporters an escape in this 28-question quiz.

How many of the 28 questions do you think you can get right though? Give it a go and see how well you can do!

2001/02 promotion at Brentford: Did Reading finish 1st or 2nd that season?


A 22-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts this summer, with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

