Despite a fairly solid season last year, Mark Warburton left QPR at the end of the season.

Michael Beale came into the club to take the club forward and has spent the summer shaping his side.

The season has started well for Rangers and they currently sit sixth in the league after the first ten games of the season.

There was no action for Beale’s men last weekend with the international break so in the meantime, it’s time to test your knowledge on these past QPR moments.

If you love QPR, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic R’s moments

1 of 28 In what year were QPR founded? 1880 1882 1885 1888