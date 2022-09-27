Portsmouth have made an admirable start to this season as the potential surprise package of the division so far, especially after finishing far away from the promotion mix last term.

Consistency will be key though if they want to retain their current form – and it remains to be seen whether they can continue competing with those who have great strength in depth including Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

We’re taking a look back at this quiz though as we test you on some of their most iconic moments, from 1939 right up to their EFL Trophy win in 2019.

Can you score 28 out of 28 though? There’s only one way you can find out, so give it a go!

If you love Portsmouth FC, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Pompey moments

1 of 28 FA Cup win 1939: This tie took place at Wembley Stadium. True or False? True False