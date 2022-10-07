Do Not Sell My Personal Information
If you love Norwich City, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Canaries moments

Norwich City can go top of the league with win this weekend – assuming Sheffield United slip up against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

Dean Smith’s side have been on a frightening run in the Championship and are unbeaten since the 13th of August, a run that has included seven victories in nine games.

Our quiz today is for Canaries fans, if you love Norwich City, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic club moments…

1. First League Cup final win: When was it?


