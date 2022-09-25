If you love Middlesbrough, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Boro moments

Middlesbrough have provided their supporters with some unforgettable moments over the course of their history.

After reaching two finals in 1997, Boro claimed their first major honour in 2004 by winning the League Cup.

Middlesbrough’s fans will be hoping that the club’s current crop of players will be able to step up to the mark following the international break.

Ahead of the club’s upcoming clash with Coventry City, we have decided to create a quiz based on some of Boro’s most iconic moments.

1 of 28 Who did Middlesbrough beat in the semi-finals of the League Cup in 2004? Southampton Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal