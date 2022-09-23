Luton Town
If you love Luton Town, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Hatters moments
Luton Town will be hoping to better last season’s sixth-placed finish in the Championship last time out, with the Hatters 11th after their first 10 games of this new campaign.
Whilst we wait and see whether or not it will be another successful campaign for Nathan Jones and Co. here, we have devised a 28 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Luton Town Football Club.
Can you manage to score full marks on this quiz?