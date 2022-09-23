Luton Town will be hoping to better last season’s sixth-placed finish in the Championship last time out, with the Hatters 11th after their first 10 games of this new campaign.

Whilst we wait and see whether or not it will be another successful campaign for Nathan Jones and Co. here, we have devised a 28 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Luton Town Football Club.

Can you manage to score full marks on this quiz?

If you love Luton Town, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Hatters moments

1 of 28 In what year was the club formed? 1875 1880 1885 1890