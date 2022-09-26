Over the years, there have been some memorable successes for Lincoln City across English football.

From promotion and league titles, to cup runs and trophies, there has often been much for Imps fans to talk about.

But just how much do you about some of the standout moments from across the club’s history?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 28 questions about some of the most iconic moments in Lincoln history, and are setting you a target of getting at least 24 correct.

If you love Lincoln City, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Imps moments

1 of 28 In what year did Lincoln City reach the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup as a National League club? 2013 2015 2017 2019