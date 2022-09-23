If you love Hull City, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Tigers moments

Hull City showed a lot of promise at the beginning of this season but have experienced a significant drop-off in the last few weeks.

The international break has come at a very good time for the Tigers, to work on their disappointing display in a 3-0 defeat at Swansea City last time out.

Here, we have put together a 28 question quiz to test your knowledge, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic moments, do you fancy your chances?

1 of 28 What season did the club make the Football League Trophy final? 1981/82 1982/83 1983/84 1984/85