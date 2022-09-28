Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hartlepool United News

If you love Hartlepool United, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic club moments

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Founded well over 100 years ago, Hartlepool United have experience some fine moments throughout their club history.

Having achieved multiple promotions either in the Football League or top of non-league, there has been plenty to cheer about over the years.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d put together a quiz all about some of Hartlepool United’s iconic moments throughout the years.

See if you can score 24 points on the quiz, which can be seen below.

If you do, don’t forget to share your score on social media!

If you love Hartlepool United, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic club moments

1 of 28

WHAT YEAR WERE HARTLEPOOL UNITED FOUNDED?


Related Topics:

Freelance writer currently covering all things EFL for Football League World

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: If you love Hartlepool United, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic club moments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: