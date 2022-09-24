Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

If you love Cardiff City, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Bluebirds moments

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Over the years, there have been plenty of memorable moments enjoyed by Cardiff City.

Many of those have seen the Bluebirds make some sort of history, and will have given their fans a number of talking points to fondly reminisce about.

But just how much do you know about some of the club’s standout moments from over the years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 28 questions about some of those most iconic Cardiff City moments, and are setting you a target of getting at least 24 correct.

1 of 28

In what year did Cardiff win the FA Cup?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: If you love Cardiff City, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Bluebirds moments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: