If you love Bristol City, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Robins moments

This is shaping up to be an exciting season for Bristol City and perhaps even one that could deliver some iconic Robins moments.

We’ve already had the Severnside derby win at Ashton Gate driven by local boy Tommy Conway and you’d expect Nigel Pearson’s free-scoring side will deliver a few more memorable results before the 2022/23 Championship campaign is done.

Our latest quiz is all about iconic Robins moments – if you love Bristol City, you really should be scoring 24+

1 of 28 1. 2013 Bristol derby: What competition was the game in? Championship EFL Trophy FA Cup League Cup