If you love Bradford City, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Bantams moments

Bradford City are a huge club down in Sky Bet League Two looking to rise back through EFL and to heights they’ve previously experienced.

There have been some real highs over the years for the Bantams, stretching back across their 100 year+ history.

We’ve played on some of those here, putting together a 28 question quiz that you should be scoring 24+ on.

It’s far easier than you might think, so we are expecting some top marks.

Best of luck:

1 of 28 In what year were Bradford founded? 1893 1903 1913 1923