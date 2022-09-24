If you love Bolton Wanderers, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Trotters moments

Bolton Wanderers have enjoyed plenty of success over the years, up and down the Football League.

That success does of course, mean that the Trotters have enjoyed plenty of unforgettable moments that fans can talks about for years to come.

But just how much do you know about some of those decisive turning points in the club’s history?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 28 questions about some of the most iconic moments in Bolton history, and are setting you a target of getting 24 correct.

1 of 28 In what year did Bolton win the FA Cup for the first time? 1923 1938 1953 1968