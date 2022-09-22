Although their success of late hasn’t been quite to the standard of their past, Blackburn Rovers have had their fair share of achievements in the past.

From winning the Premier League to the FA Cup and more recently League One, there is plenty of success to look back on.

Rovers are having a good start to the season this year as they sit seventh in the league.

Jon Dahl Tomasson will be hoping his side can keep up their good form and look forward to some more success.

In the meantime though, it’s time to look back on these previous big moments and test your knowledge.

If you love Blackburn Rovers, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Rovers moments

1 of 28 In what year did Blackburn Rovers win the Premier League? 1992-93 1993-94 1994-95 1995-96