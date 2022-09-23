Birmingham City’s supporters haven’t had a huge amount to get excited about over the past five years, with the West Midlands outfit fighting relegation for some of that time.

However, they have enjoyed a rich history and with the international break in full flow, we’re taking a look back and quizzing you on some of their best moments.

How many of the following 28 questions do you think you can get right though? Have a go and see how well you do. You have nothing to lose!

If you love Birmingham City, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Blues moments

1 of 28 FA Cup semi-final 1930/31: Who did they play in the semi-final? Derby County Newcastle United Nottingham Forest Sunderland