Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barrow

If you love Barrow, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Bluebirds moments

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Barrow’s second season in the football league wasn’t the most successful as they finished last season 22nd in the league. 

However, after appointing Pete Wild from Halifax over the summer, they have started this season in much better form.

The Bluebirds currently sit fourth in the league  having won seven of their ten opening games this term.

So whilst spirits are high, it’s time to test your knowledge on these past iconic Barrow moments.

If you love Barrow, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Bluebirds moments

1 of 28

In what year were Barrow founded?


Related Topics:

Passionate football fan. Currently studying a masters at UCFB alongside writing for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: If you love Barrow, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Bluebirds moments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: