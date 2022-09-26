Barrow’s second season in the football league wasn’t the most successful as they finished last season 22nd in the league.

However, after appointing Pete Wild from Halifax over the summer, they have started this season in much better form.

The Bluebirds currently sit fourth in the league having won seven of their ten opening games this term.

So whilst spirits are high, it’s time to test your knowledge on these past iconic Barrow moments.

If you love Barrow, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Bluebirds moments

1 of 28 In what year were Barrow founded? 1896 1898 1900 1901