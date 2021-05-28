‘If you go to them I’m finished’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as former favourite sends Sheffield United man message

Former Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite Fernando Forestieri has sent a congratulatory message to new Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic, which has caused a stir among Owls fans.

Forestieri spent five years with the Owls and played some of the best football of his career in a blue and white shirt.

The attacker amassed 40 goals and 18 assists in 134 games for the Yorkshire club but it was in his first two seasons at Hillsborough that he impressed the most.

The 31-year-old scored 27 goals and added 14 assists in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 campaigns – helping Wednesday to the Championship play-offs in back-to-back years.

Forestieri left the Owls last summer after the expiration of his contract and is now at Udinese but he’s caught the eye of supporters recently for the wrong reason as he took to Twitter to send a congratulatory message to Jokanovic, who has just taken charge at Bramall Lane.

👏🙌🔥 — Fernando Forestieri (@Forestieri45) May 27, 2021

There is no love lost between the Steel City’s two EFL clubs, so to see a former Wednesday favourite reach out to the new Blades boss is likely to excite the red side of Sheffield and frustrate the blue side.

It’s certainly caught the attention of the Hillsborough faithful, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts…

Nando if you go to them … IM FINISHED — ᴄᴏʟᴇ🇨🇦 (@cc1867_) May 27, 2021

Oh nando 😔 — luke fillingham (@owlsluke) May 27, 2021

Don’t even think about it. Ever! — Joseph (@TweetsbyJMA) May 27, 2021

Don’t — Alex Bircumshaw (@alexbircumshaw) May 27, 2021

you didn’t, you didn’t — ผ𝒊𝗹𝗹💫 (@BlissfulBannan) May 27, 2021