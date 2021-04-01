If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Swindon Town midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Robins’ fan?

Swindon Town will be hoping to pick up another win tomorrow as they prepare to host Blackpool at the County Ground.

The Robins have won their last two games and have eased their relegation fears under John Sheridan.

Swindon fans will be cheering their team on from afar and urging their team to finish the season strongly and avoid the drop.

Can you get full marks on this Swindon Town midfielder quiz? Have a go and see if you can get at least 15/20!

1 of 20 Massimo Luongo plays for which country? Australia Fiji Samoa New Zealand