If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Sunderland midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Black Cats fan?

Sunderland are one of a number of clubs who will be eyeing a strong end to the League One campaign.

The Black Cats currently find themselves locked in a battle for automatic promotion, as they look to end their three-year stay in the third-tier of English football at the end of this season.

Here though, we’re turning our attentions away from that promotion battle for just a few moments, to focus on just how much you know about Sunderland’s midfielders.

We’ve given you 20 questions about some of those who have played in and around the centre of the park for the Black Cats in the past few years, so you can prove just how much attention you have been paying to those individuals.

What score can you get?

1 of 20 In what year did Max Power first join Sunderland on loan from Wigan? 2016 2017 2018 2019