If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Rotherham United midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Millers fan?

Rotherham United are struggling this season and currently sit in 22nd place. However, they sit just three points behind Birmingham above them and they have four games in hand over the Blues.

Combined with an upturn in form which has seen the side win two of their last three league games including a 2-0 away win at Bristol City the chances of survival are increasing.

The Millers also have a favourable run of games towards the end of the season including the likes of Wycombe Huddersfield and Birmingham.

Paul Warne will be hoping that his side can continue their strong form as they entertain Millwall on Good Friday. The last time the sides met it was Millwall who ran out victorious and manager Warne will be hoping for a change of scoreline this time out.

Rotherham have struggled for goals this season and if they are to stay in the league, they will need more contributions from a midfield that have rarely found the back of the net.

Speaking of midfielders if you think you know your Matt Crooks from your Lewis Wing then try out the quiz below.

1 of 20 1) Who did Rotherham sign Daniel Barlaser from? Newcastle West Ham United Doncaster Sunderland