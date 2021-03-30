If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Reading FC midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Royals fan?

Reading have been blessed with some excellent midfielders over the years.

The likes of John Swift, Ovie Ejaria and Michael Olise have all played key parts in the Royals’ bid for promotion under Veljko Paunovic this season.

But even if you go back a few years, Steve Sidwell, Glen Little and James Harper were also great players for the club.

Can you get full marks on this Reading quiz looking at former midfielders? Have a go and see if you can get at least 15…

