If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this QPR midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a R’s fan?

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed a good season this term.

Many expected the club to struggle after losing some big players in the last 12 months with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel moving on in that time.

QPR have had some wonderful midfielders over the years and so it was only natural that their absence would be felt, but with Mark Warburton’s side pushing for a top half finish it means that the club have coped relatively well.

Eze and Osayi-Samuel are among some big-name midfielders to play for the club in recent years, but how much do you know about these QPR midfielders past and present?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 20 What nationality is Adel Taarabt? French Algerian Moroccan Tunisian