If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Peterborough United midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Posh fan?

Peterborough United currently sit second in League One and will be looking to hold on to their automatic promotion spot in the remaining weeks of the season.

The Posh do have Sunderland breathing down their necks though and the North East side have a game in hand, which if they win will see them leapfrog Peterborough.

However, Darren Ferguson’s side have been doing everything they can to ensure they hold on to second spot and ran out convincing winners in their last league outing.

The Posh defeated Accrington 7-0 and midfielder Sammie Szmodics added another two goals to his impressive season’s tally.

