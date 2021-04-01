If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Northampton Town midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Cobblers fan?

Northampton are struggling this season in League One and are currently in the middle of a tough relegation battle.

The side sit one place above the relegation zone but have played more games than three of the four clubs below them in the table.

The Cobblers were defeated by AFC Wimbledon, the club who sit below them, in their last game after a late 88th minute goal from Joe Pigott.

Midfielder Sam Hoskins also missed a 96th minute penalty to try and earn Northampton a point.

Northampton are struggling to find the goals and Hoskins’ miss from the spot see’s the midfielder remain on five goals for the season.

Speaking of Northampton midfielders, why not try out our quiz below!

