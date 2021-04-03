Exclude from MSN
If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Millwall midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Lions fan?
Millwall will have been left feeling frustrated up to this point, with the Lions having arguably had the chance to close in on a play-off place this term if they had been a bit more consistent in the league.
Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz all about midfielders that currently play for or have played for the Lions as we put your knowledge of the club to the test.
Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall!